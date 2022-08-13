Mark Kennedy left ‘frustrated’ after Lincoln’s draw with Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Kennedy left ‘frustrated’ after Lincoln’s draw with Forest Green

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:14 pm
Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy was frustrated after the 1-1 draw with Forest Green (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy was frustrated after the 1-1 draw with Forest Green (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy admitted he was “frustrated” his side failed to hold on for a precious victory in a 1-1 home draw with Forest Green.

“I’m really frustrated,” reflected Kennedy. “One hundred per cent we could have taken all three points.”

Baily Cargill’s unfortunate own goal looked to have condemned Rovers to defeat, but striker Connor Wickham’s clinical strike secured a battling away point.

“I thought we played really well in patches and were in total control of the game,” added Kennedy. “And then we gave away a really poor goal, which came from bad decision-making when we were in possession.

“Our possession, at times, was really poor. Ultimately that’s what’s cost us the game in the end.

“It was really extreme heat, but it was the same for both teams. It was tough, but I thought we could have won.

“I go back to our decision-making, it’s one of the things we talk a lot about in our game plans. But again our decision-making was poor and I really felt it hindered us.

“However, once they scored the equaliser it completely changed the tide of the game. If anyone was going to win it after that, then it was Forest Green after the equaliser.

“We all want to win games because we’re judged on winning games. But I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, Rome wasn’t built in a day. It will take time.”

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall admitted he thought both sides struggled to play at a decent tempo because of the extreme heat.

“I think both teams really struggled with the heat, the tempo went up and down,” said Burchnall. “You certainly didn’t want to spend too much time without the ball in this heat.

“But I thought both teams managed it really well.

“I thought they [Lincoln] played to the conditions better in the first period of the second half, but the tempo was slow because it was 35 degrees.

“But in the end we found our feet in the game and got a decent point.

“I thought we brought problems on ourselves in the first half, we were locking ourselves in on one side. We were naive.

“The problems came from our own issues, not from being opened up.

“Other than that, though, I thought it was equal.

“The own goal was a difficult one with Baily, but we then went with two strikers and it worked for us.”

And there was praise for goalscorer Wickham from Burchnall.

“Connor has not played for a little while, but he’s come into the squad and what a goal he scored,” added Burchnall. “To enter like that was fantastic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal