Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday for ‘digging deep’ in Charlton win

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his team’s battling qualities after Tyreeq Bakinson’s goal late in the game gave them a 1-0 victory over Charlton.

Charlton had their chances but substitute Bakinson had threatened to force the breakthrough after emerging from the bench shortly before the hour.

And the goal came nine minutes from time when Josh Windass crossed from the right and Bakinson powered a header into the net.

Moore said: “It was a really tough game and we had to dig in.

“They have good, wonderful rotation on the left and right-hand side of the pitch and we struggled to get to grips.

“We didn’t seem to have that energy today. Some players wilted in the heat. They couldn’t get to the ball. The subs just gave us that impetus.

“I was pleased with the winning goal. It has been a solid start, but we have got to keep getting better.

“We know clean sheets help if we are going to be successful. It builds that determination.

“Credit to the players for digging deep. It is pleasing for me as a manager.

“We are creating a little bit of Colosseum here. We want to win every game here but sometimes it is not going to work like that.”

Charlton manager Ben Garner said: “Very frustrated. A really strong performance, so many positives in there. We just need to be more clinical.

“We got punished for one moment where we didn’t defend our box well enough.

“Other than that, a really strong performance at one of the most difficult places to come, for sure.

“I’m really pleased with the overall performance and just disappointed we didn’t take anything from the game.

“You’ve only got to look at their squad – they have huge strength in depth and a good-sized budget here. To come and play as well as we did and to have deserved at least a point is a really positive sign for us.

“To come here and play in that manner against a team like Sheffield Wednesday, we have to have that disappointment that we haven’t taken anything from the game, but we also need to take huge amounts of confidence going into Tuesday (against Plymouth).”