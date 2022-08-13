Kieran McKenna hails Ipswich’s best performance so far in win over MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran McKenna hails Ipswich’s best performance so far in win over MK Dons

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:27 pm
Kieran McKenna praised his side following victory over MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA).
Kieran McKenna praised his side following victory over MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA).

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna hailed his side’s impressive 3-0 win over MK Dons at Portman Road as their best performance of the season so far.

Goals from Wes Burns, Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin took Town to the top of the Sky Bet League One table following a convincing home display in searing heat.

The Tractor Boys were largely in control, but MK Dons, who finished third last season, will look back at debutant Matt Dennis’ missed headed chance to equalise with the score at 1-0.

McKenna said: “A very good performance, obviously to anyone who was here. I enjoyed us on the ball and the amount of chances and our attacking play but loved our defending, I have to say.

“I thought the intensity of the pressure, organisation, commitment to defending as a team against a really good footballing team in those conditions was top drawer.

“Pleased for the fans, but for us now, it’s all about Tuesday night (against Burton).”

McKenna said he was not interested in looking at the league table after three games.

“It obviously isn’t of any importance at this stage of the season, it’s one game at a time, it’s a long season, all the cliches that you want,” he said. “I couldn’t care less where we are in the league and I won’t do for quite a long time.

“It’s about performances, that was the best performance we’ve had so far.

“I think we’ve had two performances in the league that had very good spells, but that was the longest we’ve been able to maintain it and it’s all about delivering another performance on Tuesday night to give us a chance of getting the points.”

MK Dons manager Liam Manning said his team are in “transition” after a third successive defeat.

“We’re in the early stages of a long journey,” he said. “I think you have to be realistic, when you look at it, we’re in transition, we’re in a bit of rebuild. Lots of new players, but we’ve also got some key ones missing, we’ve got a large number of injuries.

“That aside, for me first and foremost, when you look at the team, the performance was not required in terms of the level we’ll be looking for.

“The players are disappointed, the staff and fans, I’m sure everyone’s disappointed with elements of the performance which will have to learn quickly from and make sure going into Tuesday’s game (against Port Vale) we put right.

“Ipswich are a really strong side. When you look at the transition from last year, the consistency, they’ve obviously recruited and added well over the summer. They’ll be there or thereabouts at the end of the season, we know that. We’re just at a different stage at the minute.

“It’s tough to take but we’ll have to suck up the performance and the result and learn from it and make sure we progress and get better and don’t repeat it.”

