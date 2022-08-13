Mark Bonner delighted with Cambridge’s victory over Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Bonner delighted with Cambridge’s victory over Exeter

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:29 pm
Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Mark Bonner was delighted with Cambridge’s 2-1 victory over Exeter after Paul Digby hit the decisive goal in the 88th minute.

Jevani Brown gave Exeter the lead shortly before half-time, only for Sam Smith to equalise on the hour for the hosts.

“To win all three of our opening home games is important and it’s also important that we’ve come from a losing position to win today. All in all, it’s an excellent result for us,” said Cambridge boss Bonner.

Bonner also praised Digby’s winning goal, only the captain’s third for the club on his 100th appearance for Cambridge.

“The goal was well worked,” added Bonner. “They both were. In the first half we were really too slow with the ball.

“We didn’t get forward enough and we were wasteful with the ball. They ran harder and played with greater intensity than us.

“We flipped it in the second half. We ran harder, dominated longer spells and got the ball into wide areas.

“The first goal is a cross from the left hand side from (James) Brophy that they don’t clear. It ends up with George (Williams) who crosses it and Sam (Smith) scores with a great header.

“Then Jack (Lankester) was excellent to pick out the header from a late run so the game ended with all the drama you would expect.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor said the defeat was hard to take.

“I thought we did OK in the first half,” he said. “We got away with a couple of poor moments, but we weren’t as fluid as we normally have been and our use of the ball today was pretty poor throughout.

“We still had moments in the game even before we scored. There was a pull-back on Jevani (Brown) when he was clean through. That’s a big moment for the referee. It’s an easy one to not give, but you’ve got to give the right decision and that looks like a foul on the video.

“We were disappointed at that moment because that might have been ten men on a hot day for the opposition. We scored a good goal, with outstanding work and commitment at the top of the pitch from Sam Nombe to provide Jevani with that goal.”

