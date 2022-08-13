Steve Cotterill hails Luke Leahy composure after Shrews’ comeback win at Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cotterill hails Luke Leahy composure after Shrews’ comeback win at Wycombe

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:33 pm
Steve Cotterill was delighted with the win (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steve Cotterill was delighted with the win (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill praised Luke Leahy’s composure after the captain’s 89th-minute penalty gave the Shrews a 2-1 win at Wycombe.

Town’s first league win of the season was a classic of the smash-and-grab genre. Matthew Pennington equalised after Garath McCleary had earlier given the hosts a deserved lead on a sweltering afternoon in which Wycombe dominated.

But Leahy’s late winner, after summer signing Tom Bayliss was brought down by Joe Jacobson, capped a good week for Salop following a Carabao Cup win over Carlisle.

Cotterill said: “It’s nice to have Luke to rely on in that moment. That’s the reason he is captain, that’s why he is one of our leaders, for them pressure situations, and I think he enjoys them.

“I thought in the second half the boys were excellent. It’s a great header from Matthew Pennington, so I’m sure Wycombe won’t complain about that. They’ve been very good at set plays over the year, so to get one against them it’s double the value.

“We went for it at 1-1. I think they had been going for it for most of the game. We’ve been on the back end of those where we play well enough but don’t get the points.

“We switched to 4-3-3 and I think that gave us a lot more impetus. It was a long, hard shift for the wing-backs today. Big pitch, very dry, but even with a top-class water system on the pitch it would have dried out today.

“Thankfully we’ve now got our first win in the league, a couple of wins in the last week – we’re delighted with that.”

Meanwhile, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth bemoaned a lacklustre defensive performance which cost his side the points.

Wanderers conceded for the first time at home in the league since February and Ainsworth was livid his side’s outstanding defensive record came to an end courtesy of a header from a long throw.

He said: “They’ve done a Wycombe of a few years ago. We were like that, we used to go there, soak up pressure, defend our own box and then get them on the counter-attack.

“I’m gutted that we’ve let them have counter-attacks, gutted that we haven’t been solid and had the desire to stop that ball going in our own net.

“We’re now playing some more football, we’re playing some good stuff. But we’ve got to be solid and stand up to the challenge.

“We’ve given them two goals, they haven’t worked and earned it. It’s not like we’ve been massacred here.

“I’m not going to say we didn’t play well, we played really well, but at the moment I’m fuming with the two goals.”

