Dunfermline heading to top of League One table thanks to Nikolay Todorov strike

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:35 pm
Nikolay Todorov was on target (Mike Egerton/PA)
Substitute Nikolay Todorov headed Dunfermline to the top of the cinch League One table courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Montrose.

Todorov’s 78th-minute effort was enough to claim the points at East End Park as leaders Airdrieonians were held 1-1 at Queen of the South.

Calum Gallagher’s free-kick handed the visitors a 19th-minute lead, but they were pegged back 16 minutes into the second half when Gavin Reilly struck from close range.

It might have been worse for the visitors with Reilly, Connor Murray and Michael Ruth all going close as time ran down.

Ross Cunningham scored twice to help ease Clyde to a 3-0 home win over Kelty Hearts.

Cunningham opened the scoring eight minutes after the restart and after substitute Euan Cameron had made it 2-0, wrapped up the points four minutes from time.

John Robertson’s double counted for nothing as Alloa slipped to a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Edinburgh City.

Conor Sammon headed Alloa into an eighth-minute lead, but John Robertson levelled within 13 minutes and then doubled his tally 12 minutes before the break.

Innes Murray’s 54th-minute free-kick gave the visitors breathing space and although Ross MacIver reduced the deficit once again, substitute Daniel Handling’s 87th-minute strike secured the points despite Callum Crane’s stoppage-time dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Conor O’Keefe was sent off as Peterhead surrendered a lead to lose 3-1 at Falkirk.

The game exploded into life on the stroke of half-time when Max Gillies put the visitors in front, although the sides were level by the time the whistle sounded thanks to Ryan Williamson’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Callumn Morrison put the home side ahead with 58 minutes gone and O’Keefe was back in the dressing room by the time substitute Gary Oliver completed the scoring.

