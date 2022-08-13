Danny Cowley praises Portsmouth’s professional performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Cowley praises Portsmouth’s professional performance

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:39 pm
Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth beat Cheltenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley praised his Portsmouth side for a professional performance as they claimed a 2-0 League One win at Cheltenham.

A brace from Colby Bishop was enough to seal their first league win of the season, leaving the Robins pointless after three games.

“I thought it was a professional performance and we were well organised,” Cowley said. “It’s a nice feeling for a manager.

“It’s difficult to criticise the players because it was such a hot day – the hottest I’ve known in 15 years of management.

“To be four games in and unbeaten represents a good start. And we’ve hardly conceded a chance in three games, so that’s pleasing.”

Cowley took the opportunity to make all five substitutions in the heat and he is happy with the depth in his squad.

“The games are coming thick and fast so you need a good squad and a good squad brings competition for places,” he said.

“Now we can use five subs, football is more of a team game than ever and we have confidence in our bench. We call them the cavalry.”

Summer signing from Accrington, Bishop opened the scoring after half-an-hour, finishing from close range after Michael Morrison nodded Michael Jacobs’ cross down.

Portsmouth started the second half strongly and after 10 minutes of resistance, Cheltenham conceded a penalty with Ryan Jackson tripping Jacobs in the box.

Bishop stepped up to convert the ball from the spot to make it four goals for the season in all competitions.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott is confident his players can turn things around after a disappointing start to their second season back in League One.

“The message to the players is don’t get despondent, don’t let your chins hit the floor, all you have to do is keep delivering performances,” Elliott said.

“You can’t do anything about where the ball breaks or bounces, but scrap, fight, stay in games.

“We’ve had similar runs before and we are three games in. We have had similar runs where we know in this league we might go spells without wins.

“All you can do is concentrate on performances, stay in games and what we’ve done in the past is slowly turn it around.

“All I am thinking about now is the first half at Fleetwood on Tuesday and focusing on delivering a performance that can get us a result there.”

