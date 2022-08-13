Scott Brown happy with Fleetwood’s comeback to earn draw at Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was the happier manager after his side fought back from a poor first-half showing to earn a 1-1 draw at Morecambe in a lively Lancashire derby.

Arthur Gnahoua gave the home side the lead in the 33rd minute with a fierce shot that beat Jay Lynch from an acute angle before Danny Andrew levelled the scores with a superb right-foot curler seven minutes from time to give Fleetwood, who ended the game with 10 men after Paddy Lane was sent off in injury time for a rash challenge on Shane McLoughlin, a point.

Brown said: “I think a point was a fair result after our first-half performance.

“We were sloppy in the first half and they created chances from us being sloppy.

“We were out of our shape and undisciplined. We went too high too early and we had a front five at times which I couldn’t understand.

“At the same time there was no urgency with the ball, no high-intensity pressing and I couldn’t understand what the lads were trying to do at times.

“At half-time I knew we had to be smarter and we made some changes and that gave us some life. We were much better in the second half and in the final 20 minutes we kept pressing and forcing Morecambe into mistakes and we got our reward with an excellent goal.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his side had enough chances to win the game.

He said: “It was a good game that went from end to end and I felt we should have been three, four or even five goals up at half-time with the chances we had. Their keeper made some great saves and I’m not sure how he made some of them, and we hit the post as well and we were dominant.

“We scored a fantastic goal and we stopped them playing at the same time but they had the better of the second half and created chances, and we looked a bit tired on a really hot day and, in the end, they came away with a draw.”