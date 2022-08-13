Lee Johnson criticises his Hibernian players after defeat at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson criticises his Hibernian players after defeat at Livingston

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:47 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 7:19 pm
Hibs boss Lee Johnson (Will Matthews/PA)
Hibs boss Lee Johnson (Will Matthews/PA)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson was critical of his team’s poor performance after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

Ayo Obileye netted an 86th-minute winner after Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh had cancelled out Joel Nouble’s stunning solo effort at the start of the second half.

Hibs were second best for long spells as they had no answer to the home side’s intensity and pressing.

And following the high of snatching a late equaliser in last Sunday’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts, Johnson was left deflated in West Lothian.

He said: “That was typical of the tough nature of Scottish football. We got beaten three times last season by Livingston – you can see why.

“You have to give credit to the opposition. I’m really disappointed with our start. We played into their hands. I thought we were sloppy.

“It was a little bit laissez-faire, a little bit casual.

“It took until half-time to get us going and I don’t think I should have to do that, chuck out the hairdryer, change the tactics too often to get a performance, which I thought was very good.

“We attacked the game, we went for the jugular. But there was a terrible moment with a poor goal conceded.

“I just made a really bad analogy, you ask a toddler to make a cup of tea, they get burned. A few of ours got burned today.

“I’ll be honest, I was disappointed, and it wasn’t just foreign players or new players, there was a domino effect of negativity until we got them in and were able to reframe them.

“It’s a steep learning curve after a really good week, but that’s football.”

Livingston manager Davie Martindale was overjoyed and believes they are on the cusp of something this season.

Martindale, whose team have collected six points from three matches, said: “I think there’s something special happening at Livingston with this group of players.

“It’s a bit like the year (2020) we had Lyndon Dykes up front and finished fifth when Covid got it closed down early doors.

“I think we would have finished higher that season and maybe got into Europe.

“We have a special squad of players at the club just now.

“I’m going to let the window shut then I’ll start speaking to players to get them tied up a bit longer.”

