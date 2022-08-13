Lee Johnson criticises his Hibernian players after defeat at Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson was critical of his team’s poor performance after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

Ayo Obileye netted an 86th-minute winner after Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh had cancelled out Joel Nouble’s stunning solo effort at the start of the second half.

Hibs were second best for long spells as they had no answer to the home side’s intensity and pressing.

And following the high of snatching a late equaliser in last Sunday’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts, Johnson was left deflated in West Lothian.

He said: “That was typical of the tough nature of Scottish football. We got beaten three times last season by Livingston – you can see why.

“You have to give credit to the opposition. I’m really disappointed with our start. We played into their hands. I thought we were sloppy.

“It was a little bit laissez-faire, a little bit casual.

“It took until half-time to get us going and I don’t think I should have to do that, chuck out the hairdryer, change the tactics too often to get a performance, which I thought was very good.

“We attacked the game, we went for the jugular. But there was a terrible moment with a poor goal conceded.

“I just made a really bad analogy, you ask a toddler to make a cup of tea, they get burned. A few of ours got burned today.

“I’ll be honest, I was disappointed, and it wasn’t just foreign players or new players, there was a domino effect of negativity until we got them in and were able to reframe them.

“It’s a steep learning curve after a really good week, but that’s football.”

Livingston manager Davie Martindale was overjoyed and believes they are on the cusp of something this season.

Martindale, whose team have collected six points from three matches, said: “I think there’s something special happening at Livingston with this group of players.

“It’s a bit like the year (2020) we had Lyndon Dykes up front and finished fifth when Covid got it closed down early doors.

“I think we would have finished higher that season and maybe got into Europe.

“We have a special squad of players at the club just now.

“I’m going to let the window shut then I’ll start speaking to players to get them tied up a bit longer.”