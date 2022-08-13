Swindon boss Scott Lindsey pleased with point and performance at Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swindon boss Scott Lindsey pleased with point and performance at Carlisle

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:47 pm
Carlisle and Swindon shared the points at Brunton Park (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Swindon boss Scott Lindsey was pleased with a point in the searing heat after seeing his side share a 1-1 draw with Carlisle at Bruton Park.

Jacob Wakelin fired the visitors into a 22nd-minute lead with Town’s first goal of the season but Kristian Dennis equalised for the home side on the stroke of half-time with a clinical strike.

It was Dennis’ fourth goal in four games and means he has now scored in every match for Carlisle so far this campaign.

Neither side were able to force a winner in the second half but Lindsey, whose team had lost two of their opening three games this term and drawn the other, took plenty of positives from the trip north.

“It’s a good point on the road, it’s a long way to come,” he said.

“They’re a good side, so I’m pleased we got a point out of it.

“Obviously, we wanted three, but we’ll take the point.

“We dominated possession in the first half, but unfortunately we made it more end-to-end in the second half, which probably suited them more than us when it becomes more like a basketball match.

“We created chances, which is something we’ve been criticised for, so that’s good. Our chances were in double figures and we’ve scored a goal, so I’m pleased with that.

“The problem would be if we weren’t getting in the positions to score goals, but we are.

“We’ve played three games before today and 80 minutes of those games has been with 10 men.

“But we’ve still created chances and we’re still a threat.”

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson was also pleased with the way his side battled in the testing conditions.

“All the players deserved a massive credit, I think they’ve put on a right good game considering the heat,” Simpson said.

“You watch games on TV from Spain, Italy and South America – and they’re always getting the heat and it’s a slow tempo.

“But there was a proper heat to that game. It was a ‘real’ English, League Two football game where both teams were going for the win.

“I think we were probably going a little bit gung-ho towards the end of the game, which was frustrating us and gave us a few kittens.

“But credit to every one of the players for putting a game on and dealing with the difficult conditions.

“If we want to achieve anything then we’ve got to stick together – and the players have done that.

“There are frustrations because we do have players injured, but sadly that’s part-and-parcel of elite sport and elite football. We just have to deal with it and take it on the chin.”

