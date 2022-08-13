The annihilation of Manchester United – Gary Neville bemoans Brentford battering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The annihilation of Manchester United – Gary Neville bemoans Brentford battering

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 8:15 pm
Manchester United were 4-0 down at half-time in Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United were 4-0 down at half-time in Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville led the criticism as his old team suffered a first-half “annihilation” against Brentford.

Erik ten Hag’s side trailed 4-0 at the break following goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo, and Neville, working as co-commentator for Sky Sports, was all but lost for words.

Speaking after the fourth goal, he said: “What a first half of football we’re seeing here, the annihilation of Manchester United.”

When United boss Ten Hag appeared on screen, Neville added: “He’s got nothing to say, he’s got nowhere to go.

“What do you do at half-time if you’re Erik ten Hag? What can you possibly say to those 11 players who have been out there in the first half? What can you say?

“I think you’ve just got to send them out again, that would be it. I’m not quite sure what else he can do.”

Speaking earlier, Neville had been critical of Ten Hag’s selection.

He said: “If you’d said to be before the game – I’m not a gambling man but – Brentford might score from a free-kick, I would have said, ‘yeah’.

“Ten Hag has picked the smallest team he could hoping they would outplay Brentford. You have to deal with the physical side of the Premier League. It’s like a men’s team against under-nines.”

In the second half, though, he added: : “Manchester United have known for eight to 10 months they needed to rebuild the squad for the summer. (Former manager) Ralf Rangnick said it was open-heart surgery, he described it as.

“To not get the players in early, the quality of the players, the number of players that Erik ten Hag needed to be able to start the season, is baffling and difficult to forgive.”

Fellow Sky pundit Jamie Carragher changed his Twitter profile picture to a mocked-up image of Neville in clown make-up. During the second half, Neville bemoaned the fact that “I’ve got Monday Night Football to come with that balloon”.

David de Gea shows his dejection during defeat to Brentford
David de Gea shows his dejection during defeat to Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Ex-England midfielder Jamie Redknapp, on studio duty for Sky, labelled David De Gea’s error for Dasilva’s opener as “a Massimo Taibi moment”, referencing the former keeper whose United career lasted just four games after he let a shot from Southampton’s Matt Le Tissier through his legs.

Redknapp added: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 45 minutes in the Premier League quite like this. A team like Manchester United, their performance.

“They’ve not got after them, they’ve not won any seconds balls and Brentford have been magnificent. They’ve just been too strong for Manchester United.”

Redknapp singled out Lisandro Martinez as being “bullied” and added after the game: “I don’t think you can compete in this league when you’ve got a 5ft 9in centre-back, not when you’re going to play against the likes of (Bryan) Mbeumo and (Ivan) Toney.”

Former England striker turned broadcaster Gary Lineker noted on Twitter “This could finish with Eric Ten down” – before correcting the spelling of Ten Hag’s first name to Erik – and also questioned whether United’s new yellow and green third kit would be prematurely retired.

“This is extraordinary,” he wrote. “@ManUtd 4 down in 35 minutes. Not sure this kit will see the light of day ever again.”

Local newspaper the Manchester Evening News included half-time player ratings in its live blog of the game, with all 11 players given 0/10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]