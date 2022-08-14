On This Day in 2014: Another unbeatable display from Usain Bolt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2014: Another unbeatable display from Usain Bolt

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 7:01 am
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt wins gold in the men’s 100 metres final at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt wins gold in the men’s 100 metres final at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)

Usain Bolt won the men’s Olympic 100 metres final for an unprecedented third time on this day in 2016.

The Rio victory underlined what was effectively already known – the sport’s greatest showman was also its best ever.

At 29, Bolt had seen his supremacy challenged in the build-up to the Games. His previous best time of the year, 9.88 seconds set in Kingston, was only the fourth best, with Justin Gatlin appearing in better form.

Rio Olympic Games 2016 – Day Nine
Bolt took victory ahead of Gatlin and De Grasse (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Bolt’s semi-final winning time of 9.86 seconds in Rio was the fastest of anyone, and the Jamaican went into the final with a sense of expectation on his shoulders.

He would be slow to get out of the blocks, slower than Gatlin, but Bolt had the power to surge through in the final 60 metres and win what was then his seventh Olympic gold medal – though he would later be stripped of his 2008 relay gold due to a doping violation by team-mate Nesta Carter.

The winning time of 9.81 seconds was a long way from the world record of 9.58 he had set seven years earlier – a mark which still stands – suggesting Bolt had been right to declare before the Games that they would be his last.

“It wasn’t perfect today, but I got it done and I’m pretty proud of what I’ve achieved,” said Bolt, who beat Gatlin by 0.08seconds with Andre de Grasse of Canada in third.

Rio Olympic Games 2016 – Day Fifteen
Bolt would finish the Games with three golds – also winning the 200m and then the 4x100m relay (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I expected to go faster, but I’m happy that I won. I did what I had to.”

Bolt would go on to add to the 200m title and the 4x100m relay title to his collection in Rio.

He did end his career as planned after the 2017 world championships, though he did not go out on the note he might have hoped.

He settled for bronze in the 100m final, and then pulled up with a hamstring injury in the 4x100m relay final – being helped over the line for the final time in his career by team-mates Omar McLeod, Julian Forte, and Yohan Blake.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal