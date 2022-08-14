Steven Hammell demands Motherwell improvement after comeback win at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Hammell demands Motherwell improvement after comeback win at Aberdeen

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 12:23 pm
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is demanding improvement despite a 3-2 win at Aberdeen (Gavin McCafferty/PA Images).
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell insisted there is a “lot to work on” despite his side’s impressive 3-2 comeback win at Aberdeen.

Hammell was catapulted into the hotseat after Graeme Alexander’s departure on the eve of the league campaign kicking off and is already starting to make his mark at Fir Park.

Well had to come from behind at Pittodrie, with Blair Spittal’s 20th-minute opener overturned by goals from Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes.

Callum Slattery quickly levelled, before Kevin van Veen netted the winner for the visitors, his fifth goal against the Dons since joining Well in the summer of 2021.

Hammell clearly has no intention of getting carried away by Well’s promising start to the campaign.

He said: “I understand it’ll be a wee bit up and down. We’ve taken six points from nine and it could have been seven but for the late goal against St Johnstone last week.

“Next week will be difficult again. It’s a good start but that’s all it. We want to, and we need to, be better.

“There’s a lot to work on, but it’s a good start.”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits the defeat was a reality check for his side after the plaudits they have taken in recent weeks.

The Dons went unbeaten in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, and beat St Mirren 4-0 last weekend.

Goodwin said: “We’ve (had) it all our way in terms of the recent home games, the St Mirren game and the League Cup games.

“We have to find a way to break the opposition down. Most teams are going to come here, be compact and try to hit us on the break, and we just didn’t move the ball quick enough today.

“We played into Motherwell’s hands a lot. We just have to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

