Man City clarify sunscreen policy after criticism from skin cancer charity

Manchester City have been criticised by a skin cancer charity after fans were told they could not take sun cream to the Etihad Stadium.

However, City said the advice given by the club’s supporter services team on Twitter was wrong and apologised for an “administrative error”.

A message from the verified account @mancityhelp responded to a fan’s enquiry on Twitter prior to Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth, where temperatures reached 31C, by saying: “Sun cream will not be permitted on entry into the stadium.

@ManCity Your supporter services team have got this wrong. You cannot expect a stadium full of fans (many of them children) not to have sunscreen with them. Help protect them – link up with someone who can provide the sunscreen inside the stadium. This is so disappointing. pic.twitter.com/6sXRCWocgJ — Melanoma UK (@MelanomaUK) August 14, 2022

“We advise supporters to apply this before coming and to bring a hat and water.”

Melanoma UK, the country’s leading melanoma patient organisation, branded City’s apparent policy “disappointing” and “very worrying”.

It said: “Really? You won’t allow sunscreen into the stadium? What is the explanation?

“You must be aware of the increase in skin cancers and the danger of UVA & UVB? Not here to criticise, but this is very worrying. Happy to work with you in awareness. Many footballers have had melanoma.

City’s players had a drinks break as temperatures soared (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Your supporter services team have got this wrong. You cannot expect a stadium full of fans (many of them children) not to have sunscreen with them.

“Help protect them – link up with someone who can provide the sunscreen inside the stadium. This is so disappointing.”

City clarified their position on Sunday, saying: “Manchester City can confirm that supporters were allowed to bring sun cream into the Etihad Stadium at Saturday’s match.

“The tweet in question, which was published in reply to an enquiry on the club’s matchday Twitter account was incorrect, and we would like to apologise to supporters for this administrative error.

“The health and safety of supporters is our priority and we will ensure that internal processes are reviewed following this matter.”