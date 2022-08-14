Clinical Blackburn make West Brom pay for missed chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clinical Blackburn make West Brom pay for missed chances

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 5:27 pm
Blackburn’s Sam Gallagher celebrates scoring against West Brom (Martin Rickett/PA).
Blackburn's Sam Gallagher celebrates scoring against West Brom (Martin Rickett/PA).

Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1.

Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target.

A moment of individual brilliance from Ben Brereton Diaz put Blackburn ahead just before the break and he set up Sam Gallagher to double the advantage two minutes after the restart.

Grady Diangana’s deflected effort gave the Baggies a goal their performance merited, but their profligacy ultimately proved their undoing, summed up by Karlan Grant spurning a glorious opportunity to equalise 11 minutes from time.

Rovers are the only Championship side with a 100 per cent record after winning their first three league games for the first time since 1988.

Seventeen-year-old defender Ashley Phillips was handed his first league start for Rovers in place of the injured Scott Wharton. Albion were unchanged.

The Baggies settled quickest, with Darnell Furlong heading over despite being unmarked before John Swift’s free-kick was punched clear by Thomas Kaminski.

An incisive Rovers move saw a Ryan Hedges cut-back bounce off Jayson Molumby towards his own goal, but David Button was alert and made a fine reflex save.

The visitors ought to have taken the lead in the 17th minute when Jed Wallace superbly controlled on the right before delivering a deep cross for the onrushing Diangana, who directed his header wide from close range.

Wallace struck a 25-yard strike just wide, but Rovers went ahead four minutes before the break with their first shot of the game.

It was one worth waiting for as Brereton Diaz escaped the attentions of Semi Ajayi before superbly curling a left-footed effort into the bottom left corner from 20 yards out.

Blackburn’s merciless finishing continued two minutes after the break.

This time Brereton Diaz turned provider, racing down the left before setting up Gallagher on the edge of the area and he confidently stroked the ball beyond Button into the bottom corner for his first goal this season.

The stunned Baggies stuck to their task, though, and pressure finally told in the 59th minute, even if there was more than a touch of fortune about the goal.

Diangana cut inside and his 25-yard strike took a huge deflection which completely wrong-footed Kaminski.

West Brom continued to pile on the pressure and should have equalised in the 79th minute when Diangana’s inch-perfect cross was met by Grant six yards out, but Kaminski produced a stunning sprawling save to deny the visitors.

Ajayi headed over in the ninth minute of injury time with Kaminski stranded, consigning Albion to their first defeat this season.

