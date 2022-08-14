Celtic and Rangers on goal trail as Hammell makes his mark – 5 things we learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic and Rangers on goal trail as Hammell makes his mark – 5 things we learned

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 6:01 pm
Carl Starfelt celebrates his first goal for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Carl Starfelt celebrates his first goal for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic and Rangers were both among the goals in the third weekend of the cinch Premiership season.

The Light Blues thrashed St Johnstone 4-0 on Saturday before the champions went one better at Kilmarnock on Sunday to go top of the table on goal difference.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action also including wins for Motherwell, St Mirren, Livingston and Hearts.

Celtic’s goal threat is coming from all over

Some of Celtic’s five goals at Rugby Park were from familiar sources – Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis netting from inside the box and Jota blasting home from long range. But two defenders also netted from set-pieces to continue a theme of the season. Summer signing Moritz Jenz scored his second in as many games and Carl Starfelt hit his first for the club to add to fellow centre-back Stephen Welsh’s opening-day header.

Steven Hammell is making his mark already

The new Motherwell manager led his side to a 3-2 win at Pittodrie two days after being confirmed in the role after just two weeks in caretaker charge to get his ideas across. Well had only scored more than two goals in the league on two occasions in 18 months under Graham Alexander and the last time they hit three on the road was in September 2020 under Stephen Robinson, also at Pittodrie.

Antonio Colak is on the goal trail

Antonio-Mirko Colak celebrates
Rangers’ Antonio Colak celebrates (Robert Perry/PA)

The summer signing from PAOK scored for the third game in a row thanks to a smart turn and finish. Had it not been for a contentious offside call against Livingston, the Croatia international would have scored in all three league games this season. Alfredo Morelos faces genuine competition for the centre-forward role.

Joel Nouble looks like a proper number nine

The powerful attacker arrived at Livingston last summer as a wide player but manager David Martindale earmarked him for a central role and loaned him to Arbroath to practise the position. He showed his threat when he returned in January but did not open his Livi account until the first day of this season with a well-taken lob against Rangers. He quickly followed that up by rampaging through the Hibernian defence to open the scoring in a 2-1 win on Saturday. Nouble was always a handful for defenders but his added prowess in front of goal could make him a real asset.

Hearts in fine fettle for Zurich test

Hearts finally embark on their eagerly-awaited European campaign when they head to Switzerland for the first leg of their Europa League play-off with FC Zurich. Robbie Neilson’s side will travel to central Europe in high spirits after making it seven points from their first three league games with a 4-1 victory over Dundee United. Zurich, by contrast, have taken just two points from their five league games so far this term.

