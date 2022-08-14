Robbie Neilson demands more despite 4-1 win for Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Neilson demands more despite 4-1 win for Hearts

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 6:49 pm
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts won 4-1 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts won 4-1 (Steve Welsh/PA)

Robbie Neilson warned his Hearts players they will have to be far sharper against FC Zurich on Thursday than they were in their 4-1 win over Dundee United on Sunday.

The Jambos made it seven points from their opening three cinch Premiership games after putting the Terrors to the sword, with goals from Lawrence Shankland, Barrie McKay, Jorge Grant and Josh Ginnelly.

But Neilson believes they will have to step it up a notch in St Gallen on Thursday when they kick off their European campaign with a Europa League play-off first leg against Swiss champions Zurich.

“We started the game really well but I thought the first half we never played anywhere near the levels we normally play at,” said the manager.

“We were trying to force the play, giving it away and not doing the things we’d spoken about previously.

“We changed it at half-time and managed to get settled in the game and do what we’re good at.”

Asked if Hearts are now up to speed ahead of their trip to Switzerland, Neilson said: “We’re getting there.

“But I thought the first half we were pretty poor, similar to Ross County (on the opening day), and if we do that on Thursday night we will be two or three goals down. We need to start the game better.”

While Hearts are unbeaten in their three league games, Zurich are bottom of the Swiss table with just two points from their five domestic matches so far.

“They are still Swiss champions so we have to be respectful of that,” said Neilson. “They have not had a great start to the season but still have international players there and are the Swiss champions so we need to make sure that we play our best game.

“We need to bring that second-half performance (from the Dundee United game) and not the first, to give ourselves the best chance.”

Neilson was delighted to welcome key defender Stephen Kingsley back as a second-half substitute against United following a hamstring injury.

“That’s massive, having him back,” said the manager.

“Stephen has been probably our best performer since he came here. To have him fit and ready for selection is great.”

United have now conceded 11 goals in just two games after they followed up their 7-0 Europa Conference League defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday by falling behind in the opening minute at Tynecastle.

“Irrespective of what went previously, you have to start games better than that,” said manager Jack Ross.

“When one game begins, the other game is forgotten about. You have to give yourself a platform to win football matches and we didn’t do that by not doing the fundamentals of the game in terms of matching runs, being physical and putting contact on people in the first 45 seconds, which is not great.”

Ross lamented the lack of “energy, aggression and physicality” in his team’s play over the last two games but he insists the back-to-back horror shows will not prompt him into a major rethink regarding his summer transfer plans.

“I’ve done this long enough now to learn not to be knee-jerk,” he said.

“We’ve had a chastening four days in particular. Prior to that, we’d had a relatively positive start. We were good down at Kilmarnock and good against AZ at home.

“Right now, it’s not about looking at needing players in, it’s more about looking at how I get more out of the players we have.”

