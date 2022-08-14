Nottingham Forest continue summer spending spree with Remo Freuler signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nottingham Forest continue summer spending spree with Remo Freuler signing

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 7:33 pm
Switzerland international Remo Freuler has joined Nottingham Forest (PA)
Nottingham Forest have made Remo Freuler their 15th summer signing and boss Steve Cooper made no apologies for the influx of players.

Hours after promoted Forest won their first home game in the Premier League for 23 years thanks to a 1-0 success over West Ham they added Freuler to their squad for an undisclosed fee.

The Switzerland international joins from Serie A side Atalanta and follows the Saturday arrivals of club-record signing Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and Cheikhou Kouyate on a free transfer.

Freuler, 30, has played 46 times for Switzerland, including at the World Cup and Euro 2020.

Forest are not expected to be done there having been linked with moves for Neal Maupay and Houssem Aouar.

Boss Cooper said there is a method behind the high turnover at the club this summer.

“I really hope everyone is looking into why we’ve had to make so many signings and not just put the narrative of ‘Forest have signed loads of players, why?’” he said.

“There’s been a real rationale behind it and it’s been a real necessity. We have had no choice. We would have loved to carry on last year with our team and added a few players but it was never going to happen.

“We are still in that process of becoming that team and squad we want to be. We have a couple of weeks left of the window so there will definitely be ins and outs.”

