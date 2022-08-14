Jose v Wenger and Mancini v Fergie – memorable Premier League manager bust-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jose v Wenger and Mancini v Fergie – memorable Premier League manager bust-ups

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 8:05 pm
Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger went head to head (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte became the latest Premier League managers to clash on the touchline at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Tuchel and Conte went head to head during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham and tempers again boiled over at full-time following Harry Kane’s last-gasp equaliser.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the other memorable bust-ups in the top flight.

Arsene Wenger and Alan Pardew

Arsene Wenger and Alan Pardew
Arsene Wenger was not happy with Alan Pardew in 2006 (Nick Potts/PA)

Wenger did not take too kindly to Pardew’s celebrations after West Ham scored a late winner at Upton Park in 2006. Pardew punched the air wildly after Marlon Harewood’s effort and aimed a Bruce Forsyth-esque fist pump pose towards the Arsenal bench that caught Wenger’s eye. Pardew and Wenger exchanged words before the Arsenal boss pushed his counterpart twice and the pair had to be separated by the fourth official. The duo clashed again at full-time after no handshake.

Roberto Mancini and David Moyes

Tempers boil over between David Moyes and Roberto Mancini
Tempers boiled over between David Moyes and Roberto Mancini in 2010 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mancini raced over to Moyes’ technical area and bumped into the Scot in a bid to retrieve the ball during stoppage time of Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Everton at the Etihad in 2010, sparking a shouting match.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Roberto Mancini

Sir Alex Ferguson and Roberto Mancini clash
Sir Alex Ferguson and Mancini clashed in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Ferguson and Mancini, either side of the fourth official, went at it during the Manchester derby at the Etihad in 2012, when City and United were battling it out for the title. The incident was sparked by a foul from Nigel de Jong on Danny Welbeck which led to Ferguson accusing Mancini of harassing the officials during City’s crucial 1-0 win.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger argue in 2014
Jose Mourinho and Wenger had an argument in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)

Wenger, again, was unhappy at Stamford Bridge in 2014. The Arsenal boss was irked by Gary Cahill’s tackle on Alexis Sanchez and marched out of his technical area towards Mourinho, who ushered him back before Wenger pushed him.

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has a word with Antonio Conte
Mourinho had a word with Antonio Conte in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

Mourinho was unhappy with Conte’s celebrations during Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in 2016, having a word with the Italian at full-time.

Mark Hughes and Jose Mourinho

Mark Hughes and Jose Mourinho
Mourinho and Mark Hughes did not shake hands in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

Mourinho got Hughes riled up by moving into his technical area during Stoke’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the bet365 Stadium in 2017. Hughes pushed Mourinho and the pair did not shake hands at full-time.

Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is angry at Liverpool's staff
Frank Lampard was annoyed by Liverpool’s staff at Anfield in 2020 (Phil Noble/PA)

Then-Chelsea boss Lampard was not happy with the Liverpool bench at Anfield in 2020. The former midfielder repeatedly swore at Klopp and his staff, telling the German to “f*** off and sit down” at one point, after claiming they were arrogant during the Blues’ 5-3 defeat.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp have to be separated at Anfield in 2021
Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp had to be separated at Anfield in 2021 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp and Arteta both received yellow cards for a confrontation at Anfield in 2021, when Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-0. Arteta was angry with Sadio Mane’s tackle on Takehiro Tomiyasu in the first half and both managers, after plenty of shouting at each other, had to be kept apart by the officials.

