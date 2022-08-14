Great Britain enjoy rowing and gymnastics success in Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Great Britain enjoy rowing and gymnastics success in Munich

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 8:53 pm
Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova celebrates with the gold medal after winning the women’s floor exercise in the European Championships in Munich (Sven Beyrich/DPA)
Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova celebrates with the gold medal after winning the women’s floor exercise in the European Championships in Munich (Sven Beyrich/DPA)

Great Britain’s rowers finished top of the medal table after enjoying further success on the final day of competition at the European Championships in Munich.

Having claimed four gold medals, two silvers and a bronze at Oberschleissheim on Saturday, Britain picked up two more golds and a silver on Sunday to take their overall tally to 10.

Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ed Fuller and Ollie Stanhope were dominant winners in the PR3 mixed coxed four, winning by almost 20 seconds from France, with Germany in third.

It was an emotional win for cox Erin Kennedy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer three months ago and has undergone two rounds of chemotherapy since being named in the squad.

“I’m just really proud of the team,” Kennedy told BBC Sport. “It’s a lot for me to take, but it’s also a lot for them. They’ve picked me up every time.”

Following the PR3 victory, Imogen Grant and Emily Craig won lightweight women’s doubles sculls gold, while the women’s eight – six of whom had already won medals in Munich – took silver after being passed by Romania in the final 500m.

Jessica Gadirova
Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova in action during the Women’s Floor Exercise Final at the European Championships in Munich (Sven Beyrich/DPA)

Over in the Olympiahalle, teenager Jessica Gadirova successfully defended her floor title as Ondine Achampong took silver on the beam.

Gadirova, 17, scored 14.000 to beat Italian Martina Maggio’s 13.933 and Angela Andreoli’s 13.866, with twin sister Jennifer finishing fifth.

“I’m in a bit of a daze, I’m shocked to have retained my title to be honest,” Gadirova said. “It hasn’t really sunk in.

“This is the last time I’ll compete that floor routine, so it’s incredible to win the title with it and it will always have a special place in my heart. I’ll be working on a new routine after this looking ahead to the World Championships in Liverpool where the crowd will be amazing I’m sure.”

Achampong added European silver to the gold and two silvers she won at the Commonwealth Games, the 18-year-old finishing with the same score – 13.400 – as Carolann Heduit, but surpassing the Frenchwoman with her execution.

“I’m just in shock, I really can’t believe it,” Achampong said. “I really didn’t expect this at all.

“I didn’t come into this final with any particular goals, I just wanted to keep doing what I do in the gym and feel like I’m getting more and more used to dealing with the big moments like today.

“To have competed in the Commonwealth Games and then these Europeans has been a huge step up for me and to have won medals at both feels really special.”

Jack Carlin
Great Britain’s Jack Carlin crashes during the men’s sprint at the European Championships in Munich (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

In the velodrome, Britain’s Jack Carlin secured a brave silver medal in the men’s sprint as he rode through the pain barrier following a heavy crash in the semi-final.

Carlin won the first race of the final against Sebastien Vigier and was inches away from claiming the title as the Frenchman edged the second race in a photo finish.

Vigier then eased to victory in the decider as the after-effects of Carlin’s crash proved too much for the 25-year-old Scot to overcome.

