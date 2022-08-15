Steve Cooper believes the best is yet to come from Dean Henderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper believes the best is yet to come from Dean Henderson

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 8:07 am
Dean Henderson produced a stellar performance for Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dean Henderson produced a stellar performance for Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper thinks there could be even more to come from Dean Henderson as the goalkeeper showed Manchester United what they are missing in the 1-0 win over West Ham.

On a weekend where United number one David De Gea was at fault for two goals in the 4-0 humbling at Brentford, Henderson was a star player for Forest as they won their first home game back in the Premier League for 23 years.

United loanee Henderson said in an explosive pre-season interview that he was “fuming” at the way he was treated at Old Trafford, claiming he had been promised the number one spot following his return from a loan at Sheffield United.

And the 25-year-old backed up his words against the Hammers by saving Declan Rice’s penalty and producing several other key stops to ensure a clean sheet.

Boss Cooper did not want to get involved in the Old Trafford politics, but was impressed with how his goalkeeper played.

“I’m not interested in that, in terms of his performance he was excellent, he looked a really good goalkeeper, the obvious thing is the penalty save and the other saves he made,” he said.

“His distribution and decision-making was good. I thought tactically he was good with his positioning. He did well, he did well last week, did well this week and we need him to do well next week.

“At times you need goalkeepers to have big moments, like you need strikers to have big moments.

“Dean had some big moments but that is his job, he did it well. He will review the game properly with the goalkeeping staff and working even harder to keep improving.”

Had it not been for Henderson’s heroics, the Hammers, who also hit the crossbar twice, would have got their season up and running.

Instead boss David Moyes was left to reflect on successive defeats and a feeling of his side not quite being up to the level yet.

They begin their European adventure in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Danish side Viborg and Moyes does not see it as a distraction.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic thing. We finished seventh in the league last year and you’re talking about is Europe good?” he said.

“My goodness, I don’t know how many teams in the league would shake your hand and say, ‘Please give us European football’. We have a play-off and we want to try and get in the group. It’s a great thing for West Ham.”

Meanwhile, Joe Lolley has become the ninth player to leave Forest this summer.

The midfielder, who has seen 15 signings come through the door at the City Ground, has joined Sydney FC after four-and-a-half years with the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal