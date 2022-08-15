Joseph Olowu still missing for Doncaster ahead of Stockport visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joseph Olowu still missing for Doncaster ahead of Stockport visit

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 11:11 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 11:39 am
Joseph Olowu sat out Doncaster’s draw with AFC Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joseph Olowu sat out Doncaster's draw with AFC Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster will be without Joseph Olowu for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Stockport.

The defender remains sidelined with the groin problem that ruled him out of the dramatic draw at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Winger Luke Molyneux could feature in the matchday squad on Tuesday as he works his way back from a knee problem.

Ben Close, Jon Taylor and Aidan Barlow are all a few weeks away from comebacks, while Ollie Younger (hamstring) and Reo Griffiths (ankle) are still out.

Stockport remain without Connor Jennings, Will Collar and Akil Wright for the trip.

Forward Jennings is recovering from an ankle problem while Collar is sidelined with a concussion and fellow midfielder Wright has an illness.

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is set to continue after replacing number one Ben Hinchliffe for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Colchester – County’s first league win of the campaign.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor has no new injury problems to contend with from the weekend but may look to find a place in his starting XI for match-winner Kyle Wootton.

