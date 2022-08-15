Danny Rose expected to start when Stevenage take on Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Rose expected to start when Stevenage take on Rochdale

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 12:39 pm
Danny Rose could start for Stevenage against Rochdale (Adam Davy/PA)
Danny Rose is expected to start for Stevenage against Rochdale.

The striker dropped to the bench for Saturday’s game at Walsall after scoring the winner against Reading in the Carabao Cup.

But he came on and made a huge impact, securing a 1-1 draw with an equaliser in the 10th minute of stoppage time, with boss Steve Evans left wondering whether he should have started him.

Defender Michael Bostwick and midfielder Saxon Earley both went off at half-time with Walsall 1-0 up, with their replacements Dean Campbell and Max Clark hoping for a promotion to Evans’ line-up.

Rochdale will need to check on Ben Nelson.

The defender limped off after 51 minutes of Dale’s 1-0 home defeat to Grimsby on Saturday.

Back-up goalkeeper Cieran Slicker was fit enough to take his place on the bench after suffering an injury during the Carabao Cup win over Burton.

Midfielder Liam Kelly was an unused substitute on his return to the squad after an ankle issue.

