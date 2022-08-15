Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez in contention for Burnley starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez in contention for Burnley starts

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 1:01 pm
Jack Cork could return to Burnley’s starting line-up (Nigel French/PA)
Jack Cork could return to Burnley's starting line-up (Nigel French/PA)

Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez are pushing for starting spots in Burnley’s Championship clash with Hull on Tuesday.

Captain Cork was left out of the side against Watford on Friday but made a difference after being introduced at half-time while striker Rodriguez returned from injury as a substitute.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella is another who will hope for a starting position after making his debut off the bench.

Ashley Westwood, Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Kevin Long could all miss out again.

Hull will check on Jean Michael Seri.

The key midfielder has sat out the last two matches through injury and the league leaders will hope he is fit to return very soon.

Saturday’s victory over Norwich saw Nathan Baxter return to the bench, and he will hope to get some minutes on the pitch at Turf Moor.

Ryan Longman is closing in on full fitness while Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Brandon Fleming and James Scott could all remain sidelined.

