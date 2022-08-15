Ciaran Brennan still out for Swindon ahead of Leyton Orient visit By Press Association August 15, 2022, 1:25 pm Ciaran Brennan misses out for Swindon (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swindon will continue to be without defender Ciaran Brennan as they search for a first win of the Sky Bet League Two season against Leyton Orient. The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday centre-half missed the weekend draw at Carlisle with concussion and is being brought along slowly. Head coach Scott Lindsey may rotate his midfield with a quick turnaround so Ronan Darcy and Tom Clayton could be in line for starts. Lindsey has no further injuries to contend with ahead of the meeting with the early-season pacesetters. Orient manager Richie Wellens will be without Aaron Drinan for the trip to his former club. Wellens, who guided Swindon to the League Two title in 2019-20, will be without the striker who is ruled out by a quad injury. Midfielder Craig Clay is also suffering from a quad problem and remains on the sidelines. Forward Dan Nkrumah is a long-term absentee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Joseph Olowu still missing for Doncaster ahead of Stockport visit Richie Wellens hails efforts of Orient players after they go top Charlie Kelman strike maintains Orient’s 100 per cent start to season Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens set to revert back to strongest side