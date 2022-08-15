Colchester to hand Alan Judge a fitness test before Bradford match By Press Association August 15, 2022, 2:01 pm Colchester’s Alan Judge has missed the last two games with a knock (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Colchester will check on the fitness of Alan Judge ahead of the Sky Bet League Two game at home to Bradford. Judge has missed the last two matches after picking up a knock during the draw with Carlisle earlier this month. Freddie Sears returned from a minor knock in the weekend defeat at Stockport and played the full 90 minutes. Tommy Smith (foot) and Emyr Huws (ankle) both remain on the sidelines. Bradford manager Mark Hughes is considering making changes following back-to-back wins over Hull and Newport. Hughes is keen to ensure there is plenty of freshness in his team and he will welcome back striker Kian Harratt following a three-game suspension. Summer signing Jamie Walker featured in the opening game of the season but is currently sidelined after undergoing a knee operation. Winger Abo Eisa is edging closer to a first-team comeback after returning to training last week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mark Hughes hails Richie Smallwood strike as Bradford see off 10-man Newport Bradford without Jamie Walker for Newport clash as he recovers from knee surgery Ash Palmer back in the Stockport squad to face Colchester at home ‘He’s a real handful’ – Mark Hughes hails Andy Cook after Carabao Cup upset