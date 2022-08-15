Jacob Sorensen ruled out for weeks for Norwich ahead of Huddersfield game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jacob Sorensen ruled out for weeks for Norwich ahead of Huddersfield game

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 2:31 pm
Jacob Sorensen is set to be sidelined for several weeks (Nigel French/PA)
Jacob Sorensen is set to be sidelined for several weeks (Nigel French/PA)

Norwich have lost another left-back to injury, with Jacob Sorensen ruled out for several weeks ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield.

The defender suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the loss to Hull and joins Sam McCallum, who broke a bone in his foot last week, and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) on the sidelines.

Sam Byram has trained but Tuesday may come too soon while Adam Idah trained for the first time on Monday and Isaac Hayden is expected to join in soon.

Forward Teemu Pukki has a bruised foot but is expected to be available.

Huddersfield hope to have Tino Anjorin available.

The Chelsea loanee went off in the second half of the weekend victory over Stoke after taking a knock but it was largely a precautionary move.

David Kasumu’s hamstring injury is proving to be not as bad as first feared so he should be available within the next couple of weeks.

Defender Matty Pearson is a long-term absentee with a foot problem.

