Sport

Antoine Semenyo misses out with shin injury for Bristol City

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 2:39 pm
Antoine Semenyo is out with a shin injury (PA)
Antoine Semenyo remains a centre of attention at Bristol City even though he will not be involved against Sky Bet Championship visitors Luton.

Semenyo is currently sidelined due to a shin injury, but he is the subject of intense transfer speculation with Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton all reportedly interested in securing his services.

On the pitch, City boss Nigel Pearson looks unlikely to deviate much in selection from the side that gained a 1-1 draw at Wigan last time out.

And that could mean another start for former Oxford winger Mark Sykes at wing-back after he impressed in filling the role vacated by Kane Wilson’s injury suffered during pre-season.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will hope for some overdue positive news on the injury front ahead of travelling to Ashton Gate.

Like their opponents, the Hatters are without a Championship win this term, and they head west following a 1-0 home defeat against Preston.

Harry Cornick missed that game after pulling up in training, while Luke Berry and Henri Lansbury were also absentees.

Jones could consider calling up Gabriel Osho and Cauley Woodrow, who were both among the substitutes for Preston’s Kenilworth Road visit.

