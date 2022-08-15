Jordan Bowery back for Mansfield against AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan Bowery back for Mansfield against AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 2:45 pm
Jordan Bowery is available again for Mansfield after serving a suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough will welcome back Jordan Bowery for the Sky Bet League Two game against AFC Wimbledon.

Bowery missed the weekend defeat at Leyton Orient through suspension after being sent off in the Carabao Cup loss to Derby.

Clough has concerns over the fitness of Hiram Boateng, Lucas Akins and Oli Hawkins.

Boateng, who was substituted at half-time against Orient, and Hawkins both have hamstring injuries, while Akins is struggling with a groin problem.

AFC Wimbledon forward Nathan Young-Coombes will be pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench to score both goals in the dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Doncaster at the weekend.

David Fisher had played the last 10 minutes of the Carabao Cup tie against Gillingham last week having recovered from a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute against Rovers.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson has named the same starting line-up for all three league games so far this season and has been rewarded with an unbeaten start.

But, having seen his team concede twice in the final four minutes against Doncaster to let a 2-0 lead slip, Jackson must decide whether the time is right to make changes.

