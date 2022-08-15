James Anderson ‘as happy as I have felt in an England dressing room for years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

James Anderson ‘as happy as I have felt in an England dressing room for years’

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 3:05 pm
James Anderson admitted the recent England dressing room culture has made him the happiest he has felt for years (John Walton/PA)
James Anderson admitted the recent England dressing room culture has made him the happiest he has felt for years (John Walton/PA)

James Anderson admitted the start to the Brendon McCullum era left him the happiest he has felt in an England dressing room for years.

Anderson returned to the Test team earlier in the summer after McCullum was appointed as head coach and Ben Stokes was named captain.

The new attacking England side swept New Zealand in a three-match series before seeing off India in the delayed fifth Test early in July.

James Anderson during a net session at Lord’s on Monday
James Anderson during a net session at Lord’s on Monday (John Walton/PA)

They return to action on Wednesday at Lord’s for the start of a three-match series against South Africa, and Anderson was eager to get back into the Test environment.

“I’ve been itching to get back in the dressing room to be honest,” said the 40-year-old, who has played 172 Tests since making his debut in 2003.

“Those four Tests were incredible. Obviously what we did on the field was great, but the energy in the dressing room was brilliant.

“I felt as happy as I have done in an England dressing room for a number of years, so the last five weeks I’ve just been itching to get back in there.”

England beat India in early July
England beat India in early July (David Davies/PA)

While England’s attacking approach has been lauded by players and drew widespread praise for some thrilling Test-match conclusions, its longevity has been called into question.

But Anderson, England’s record Test wicket-taker, is confident sticking with the approach is the right thing for the team.

“I don’t think it has to come unstuck at all,” he said.

“If we keep working hard at what we’re doing we now know we’ve got the ability to chase anything down and we’ve got the ability to take wickets in any conditions.

James Anderson, left, is confident in England's approach
James Anderson, left, is confident in England’s approach (John Walton/PA)

“If we keep playing with that entertaining sort of mindset and also be smart with it as well…there may be times when we can’t go hell for leather with the bat and maybe we have to soak up a bit of pressure at times and just be smart about when we put pressure back on the opposition.

“I think that’s the biggest learner from the last four Tests we’ve played, that we can be smarter at times.

“I think if we add that into our already entertaining mindset and be proactive and aggressive in the nature we play I think we can keep doing it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal