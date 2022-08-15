Preston waiting on Alvaro Fernandez ahead of Rotherham test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preston waiting on Alvaro Fernandez ahead of Rotherham test

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 3:09 pm
Alvaro Fernandez could be back involved for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)
Alvaro Fernandez could be back involved for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)

Preston are hopeful over the fitness of Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez for their Championship clash with Rotherham.

The defender left the field at half-time during the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield last week and then missed the league victory against Luton but boss Ryan Lowe is hopeful he will be involved on Tuesday.

Robbie Brady impressed against Luton and is likely to start if the Spaniard does not make it.

Ched Evans is available again after suspension but Bambo Diaby (knee) remains sidelined.

Rotherham have no fresh injury worries following their big win over Reading.

Striker Tom Eaves is back in training as he looks to return following a calf injury but this game will come too soon.

Hakeem Odoffin and Josh Kayode are both sidelined by hamstring problems while Peter Kioso faces several weeks out with a groin issue.

Boss Paul Warne will surely be tempted to stick with the same side after seeing them put four past Reading in the first half on Saturday.

