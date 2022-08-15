Will Grigg again set to miss out for MK Dons against Port Vale By Press Association August 15, 2022, 3:23 pm Will Grigg is an injury doubt (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up MK Dons are likely to be without Will Grigg again for the visit of Port Vale. Striker Grigg has missed the last two matches after suffering a hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday. The Dons are missing a host of other players as they look for their first points of the season. Mo Eisa, Daniel Harvie, Tennai Watson, Josh McEachran and Nathan Holland are all sidelined. David Worrell remains a doubt for Vale. The right-back suffered an injury in training and has missed the last three matches. Striker James Wilson is still a few weeks away from returning after a calf injury. New signings Ellis Harrison and Jack Stevens should keep their places after impressive debuts against Bolton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ellis Harrison in contention to make Port Vale debut against Bolton Richard Keogh could be in line for Ipswich debut against MK Dons Will Grigg ruled out of MK Dons’ clash with Sutton Dimitris Giannoulis ruled out of Norwich’s game against Birmingham