Will Grigg again set to miss out for MK Dons against Port Vale

MK Dons are likely to be without Will Grigg again for the visit of Port Vale.

Striker Grigg has missed the last two matches after suffering a hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Dons are missing a host of other players as they look for their first points of the season.

Mo Eisa, Daniel Harvie, Tennai Watson, Josh McEachran and Nathan Holland are all sidelined.

David Worrell remains a doubt for Vale.

The right-back suffered an injury in training and has missed the last three matches.

Striker James Wilson is still a few weeks away from returning after a calf injury.

New signings Ellis Harrison and Jack Stevens should keep their places after impressive debuts against Bolton.