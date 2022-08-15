Ben Garner could hand Jesurun Rak-Sakyi his Charlton debut against Plymouth By Press Association August 15, 2022, 3:33 pm Charlton boss Ben Garner could give Jesurun Rak-Sakyi his debut on Tuesday night (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlton’s new signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will hope to make his debut against Plymouth after missing out against Sheffield Wednesday. Rak-Sakyi has joined on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, but was not in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Conor McGrandles came on as a late substitute in that match after passing concussion protocols. Full-back Mandela Egbo (knee) and forward Chuks Aneke (calf) are both still out. Plymouth defender Brendan Galloway could be back in the mix after being left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Peterborough. Galloway made his first appearance in eight months last week after a knee problem, but was left out at the weekend. However, manager Steven Schumacher said the decision was for tactical reasons, with the 28-year-old not having suffered a setback. Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara are still out injured. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Lee Gregory an injury doubt as Sheffield Wednesday host Charlton Plymouth revert to strongest line-up for League One rematch with Peterborough Richard Keogh could be in line for Ipswich debut against MK Dons Chuks Aneke among Charlton absentees for Carabao Cup clash with QPR