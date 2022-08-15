Hamstring issue rules Josh Murphy out of Oxford’s game with Lincoln By Press Association August 15, 2022, 3:49 pm Josh Murphy has a hamstring injury (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oxford are without Josh Murphy for the visit of Lincoln. The winger may be sidelined for up to four weeks with a hamstring problem. Kyle Joseph could be handed a full debut for the U’s. The striker came off the bench at Bristol Rovers on Saturday after completing his loan switch from Swansea. Lincoln will assess the fitness of Tashan Oakley-Boothe. The on-loan Stoke midfielder went off during the first half of the draw with Forest Green due to illness. Oakley-Boothe was replaced by new signing Jordon Garrick, who had an impressive debut. Defender Adam Jackson could return after a dead leg. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Bristol Rovers have Paul Coutts back from suspension for Oxford clash Jurgen Klopp will not rule out signings to alleviate Liverpool’s injury issues Knee injury rules Conor McGrandles out of Lincoln’s home clash with Crewe