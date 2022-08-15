Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash By Press Association August 15, 2022, 4:41 pm Paddy Lane, right, will miss out through suspension for Fleetwood (Brian Lawless/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott Brown opts to stick with a 4-3-3 formation. Carl Johnston will also be pushing for a start in midfield. Christian Norton could make his full debut for Cheltenham. The Stoke loan forward came off the bench as the Robins were dismissed 2-0 by Portsmouth at home on Saturday. Midfielder Will Ferry will also be pushing for a start after his loan switch from Southampton. The 21-year-old was another to make his Cheltenham bow off the bench at the weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close