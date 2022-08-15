Alex Lacey hopes to keep starting spot after coming through return unscathed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Lacey hopes to keep starting spot after coming through return unscathed

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 4:45 pm
Alex Lacey came through the match at Northampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Alex Lacey came through the match at Northampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hartlepool will take encouragement from Alex Lacey’s ability to play the full 90 minutes against Northampton as they prepare to host Tranmere on Tuesday.

Pools were monitoring the defender’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two defeat after he missed last week’s Carabao Cup loss at Blackburn as a precaution.

But Lacey played a full part at Sixfields and will expect to be involved again against Tranmere.

Mo Sylla also played 73 minutes of the match at Northampton, showing no ill-effects from the cramp that forced him off at Ewood Park.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, meanwhile, admits he is having to make a “calculated, educated gamble” with his team selection as he attempts to return his squad to full fitness.

Mellon is working hard to cope with Rovers’ current list of absentees, which includes forward Charlie Jolley, defender Tom Davies and midfielder Kieron Morris, and pointed to the inexperience of his bench in recent matches.

Joel Mumbongo has played 20 minutes of each of Tranmere’s last two fixtures, but Mellon insists that is the most he has been prepared to risk the former Burnley striker as he works his way back to match sharpness.

Mellon also recognised Jordan Turnbull’s inclusion from the start in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Gillingham had been a “big gamble”, but the defender came through 77 minutes and will hope to feature again at Hartlepool.

