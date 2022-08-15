Graeme Souness has no regrets over ‘man’s game’ comment despite backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Graeme Souness has no regrets over ‘man’s game’ comment despite backlash

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 4:46 pm
Graeme Souness has been criticised for the words he used following Tottenham’s Premier League draw at Chelsea. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Graeme Souness has been criticised for the words he used following Tottenham’s Premier League draw at Chelsea. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Graeme Souness has refused to apologise for calling football “a man’s game” as he gave his views on Tottenham’s Premier League draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

The former Liverpool player and manager’s comments as a pundit on Sky Sports have been met with a backlash, especially given he was sat next to ex-England midfielder Karen Carney at the time and they came in the wake of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 success last month.

“It’s a man’s game all of a sudden again,” Souness said while analysing the performance of referee Anthony Taylor following a feisty 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge which saw both Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte sent off.

“I think we’ve got our football back, as I would enjoy football – men at it, blow for blow, and the referee letting them get on with it.”

Chelsea’s head coach Thomas Tuchel argues with Tottenham’s head coach Antonio Conte during the draw at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s head coach Thomas Tuchel argues with Tottenham’s head coach Antonio Conte during the draw at Stamford Bridge (Ian Walton/AP).

Three-time Women’s Super League winner Eni Aluko and Beth England, part of the squad that won the Euros at Wembley, criticised the comments on social media.

But Souness, asked on talkSPORT on Monday afternoon if he regretted his comments, replied: “Not a word of it.

“I’ve been advocating for years that the referees have such a major part to play in the success of the Premier League.

“We’ve got to be careful what we say today and I’ve not been very good at that, but we were becoming like other leagues.

“They were blowing the whistle all the time and it wasn’t a good watch. Our game has always been unique, more meaty, more in your face and more intense and we got away from that.

“My comments yesterday were saying we’ve got our game back. That is the kind of football I remember playing in.”

Chelsea forward England said on Twitter that Souness’ comments on Sky were a “disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country has just seen”.

Aluko, capped 102 times by England and now the sporting director of Angel City FC, posted: “Awkward turtles, Graeme Souness talking about “it’s a man’s game again” sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after @Lionesses end a 56 year wait and win European Championships.”

Minutes later, Aluko added: “Football is football. Played by women, men, boys and girls. Very simple.”

The PA news agency has contacted Sky for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal