Jamie Paterson set to remain absent as Swansea host Millwall By Press Association August 15, 2022, 5:15 pm Swanseas's Jamie Paterson will miss the visit of Millwall with a groin complaint. (David Davies/PA) Swansea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall. The Swans picked up their first win of the season at Blackpool on Saturday and boss Russell Martin could stick with the same starting XI. Jamie Paterson (groin) missed the win at Bloomfield Road and will again be sidelined. Liam Walsh is also absent as the midfielder continues to recover from a serious Achilles injury. Mason Bennett is unavailable for the visitors after being forced off at the weekend. The forward suffered a hamstring injury and faces a spell on the treatment table, although the Lions roared back without him to beat Coventry 3-2. Tyler Burey replaced Bennett and will be hoping to keep his place in the attack. Another option is new signing Andreas Voglsammer, who joined Millwall from Union Berlin last week.