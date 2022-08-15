It was a very funny moment – Carl Starfelt on his first Celtic goal celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It was a very funny moment – Carl Starfelt on his first Celtic goal celebration

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 10:32 pm
Carl Starfelt celebrates his first goal for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Carl Starfelt celebrates his first goal for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Carl Starfelt admitted his first goal celebration for Celtic was a major release after a year trying and an injury lay-off.

The centre-back scored at the second attempt from close range during Celtic’s 5-0 victory at Kilmarnock.

The Sweden international had come off the bench for his first appearance of the campaign after having a disrupted pre-season stemming from a hamstring injury he suffered on international duty in June.

Starfelt wheeled away in celebration in front of the Celtic supporters before being mobbed by team-mates.

“It was a very funny moment,” he said. “Like, you saw my celebration. I enjoyed it a lot even though it was a goal to make it 4-0. Maybe that wasn’t a normal 4-0 celebration but it was my first goal for the club so it means something extra to me.

“It was great to have all the players celebrate with me. We have been speaking about it a little bit in the locker room, so it was nice to see that all the other players also got excited.

“Obviously, it was nice for me to get my first minutes back after the injury and the goal was also important.

“For me, it was just more of a release. I’ve had opportunities before that haven’t gone in so it was nice to see the ball go in the net this time. It wasn’t the most beautiful goal but it still counts.

“It was really nice to be back on the pitch. Obviously it’s always tough to be out and not be able to play.

“I’ve just been working very hard to get back. I felt like I was really ready to play when I came on.”

Starfelt came on for the injured Moritz Jenz, who had earlier scored his second goal of the season. The German had replaced the ill Stephen Welsh in the team for Celtic’s second game against Ross County after the Scotland Under-21 international headed his team’s first goal of the season.

The four goals from centre-backs, all from set-pieces, have helped Celtic take an early lead in the cinch Premiership on goal difference from Rangers.

“It’s important,” Starfelt said. “It’s not a huge deal who scores, but if you can get some extra goals from set-pieces or other situations, it’s a bonus.

“Last year, we actually scored a lot from set-pieces and this year we have scored from set-pieces every game. Now we have to continue with that.”

The 27-year-old was a regular in the starting line-up last season but he is feeling added competition given the way his fellow centre-backs have started the season.

“I think the competition pushes all the players,” he said. “It’s not only the centre-back position. I feel we have competition now in almost every position.

“It’s about the small details. You also need to show every week in training that you want to play. It pushes everyone.

“We have one game a week just now but soon it will become two games a week for a period of months. We will need a big squad.

“It’s good because it brings up the standard in training. We are not just 11 players who are really good. The whole squad is really good and the standard in training is really good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Palace defender Joachim Andersen lies on the pitch after headbutted by Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez during the 1-1 draw at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA Images).
Joachim Andersen bombarded with online abuse including death threats
Laura Muir is going for another medal in Munich (Martin Meissner/AP)
Defending champion Laura Muir eases into European Championships 1500m final
Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38
England captain Ben Stokes is gearing up for the first Test against South Africa (John Walton/PA).
Ben Stokes happy to see South Africa ‘keep talking’ about England’s new approach
Ryan Giggs arriving at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday (Steven Allen/PA)
Giggs told police his ‘head clashed’ with partner in ‘scuffle’, court hears
The Stadium of Light will host Sunderland’s men’s and women’s teams on the same afternoon (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sunderland men’s and women’s teams set for Stadium of Light double-header
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre right) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card against Palace (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil Van Dijk: Darwin Nunez must control himself but ‘we will always back him’
Anthony Joshua (left) and promoter Eddie Hearn at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jeddah on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua relishing underdog tag for Oleksandr Usyk rematch – Eddie Hearn
Sergio Gomez has arrived at the Etihad Stadium on a four-year deal (Nick Potts/PA).
Manchester City sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht
Matthew Potts has agreed a new deal at Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)
England seamer Matthew Potts extends Durham deal

More from Press and Journal

The assault happened in Kellands Park in Inverurie. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Teenager, 18, taken to hospital following assault in Inverurie
0
Rowena MacDonald was injured at her home in Tarskavaig. Picture by Jason Hedges
Fundraiser set up to help Rowena MacDonald and her family following Skye tragedy
0
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones
0
Carl Starfelt celebrates his first goal for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
New report says green jobs growth strongest in Scotland but skills gap threatens north-east…
0
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
1
Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.
Golf: Keith's Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies…
0