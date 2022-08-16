Anthony Joshua relishing underdog tag for Oleksandr Usyk rematch – Eddie Hearn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Anthony Joshua relishing underdog tag for Oleksandr Usyk rematch – Eddie Hearn

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 12:02 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 3:09 pm
Anthony Joshua (left) and promoter Eddie Hearn at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jeddah on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua (left) and promoter Eddie Hearn at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jeddah on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua is thriving on his underdog status heading into Saturday’s heavyweight rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua is seeking to defy the odds by reclaiming the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he surrendered to the Ukrainian pound-for-pound contender at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

Although the conclusive points defeat was a shattering setback, Hearn believes Joshua has benefited from having a heavy burden lifted from his shoulders.

“The pressure’s off,” Hearn told the PA news agency. “I know he must win, but now he’s the underdog and people aren’t expecting him to win.

“He’s had to carry British boxing on his shoulders for years and years and that pressure has got to him. It’s arduous.

“People see this guy with belts, fame and money and just presume that’s a great life. But on the other foot, he’s also a young man who just wants to chill out and play football with his mates in the park, go for a coffee and do all these normal things he’s not able to do.

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua – Media Arrival – Shangri-La Hotel
Anthony Joshua appeared in relaxed mood on media duties on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

“It may not be as pleasing, exciting or entertaining, or provide as much happiness, as you might think. And he’s felt a lot of that pressure over the years because it’s a bubble he lives in.”

Joshua has spent over a month in Jeddah finalising preparations for ‘Rage on the Red Sea’, acclimatising to a city where the daily temperature hits the late thirties and where he is largely able to move unnoticed.

“Being out here for four weeks has been good for him – he’s been able to go to the mall, have a coffee, go for a stroll through the hotel without everyone jumping on him for photos and interviews,” Hearn said.

“People sometimes don’t understand that pressure and right now that pressure’s just been depleted a little bit.

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Oleksandr Usyk stunned Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September (Nick Potts/PA)

“Let him go out and do his thing. It’s all about hindsight. He thought it might be over but really he’s just getting started. He’s been an unbelievable ambassador for British boxing and there’s a long way to go yet in the AJ story.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say his career’s on the line and he’s fighting the pound-for-pound number one in the sport. It’s also going to be a very, very tough fight.

“He’s the underdog in the fight and we should be here as the underdog in the fight, but the B side is that we come with nothing and can leave with everything.

“That’s the mentality he should have this week – smash and grab. For years he’s been parading around as the A side, filling stadiums.

“It was almost that people didn’t care who AJ fought. Now let’s be the B side, come in on the blindside and smash this guy up and take the belts home.”

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua – Media Arrival – Shangri-La Hotel
Oleksandr Usyk (left) and his promoter Alexander Krassyuk in Jeddah on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

Usyk is having to cope with an entirely different type of pressure as he looks to deliver a morale-boosting victory to a nation that is at war with Russia.

The 35-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight has been given dispensation by the Ukrainian military to leave Ukraine and fight Joshua knowing the feel-good factor it could generate in a country that is under siege.

“Oleksandr is a professional and he has to deal with the circumstances and accept them,” Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk told PA.

“Of course it’s not pleasant, of course he does everything to support the people back home and motivate them.

“He’s always fighting for Ukraine, but now it’s something special. He was blessed for this rematch by high-ranking military officers because everyone wants the Ukrainian flag to rise, for the Ukrainian anthem to be heard. That’s why he’s here.”

