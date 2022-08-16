Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket aged 38

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 1:23 pm
Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket after falling out of contention for this year’s T20 World Cup.

The 38-year-old, who famously blasted the Irish to victory over England in a 2011 World Cup group match with a 50-ball century – still the tournament’s quickest – has decided to call it a day ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets under way in October, after slipping out of the selection reckoning.

In a statement on Twitter, O’Brien, who for 12 years played for Ireland alongside older brother Niall, said: “Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country.

“I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia, but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel the selectors and management are looking elsewhere.

“I have enjoyed every minute playing for Ireland, have made many friends off the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the national side.”

O’Brien, who has been a frequent visitor to England’s domestic circuit, where he has had spells with Surrey, Somerset, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Gloucestershire, played 153 one-day internationals, 110 T20 internationals and three Tests for Ireland.

The Dubliner scored 9,048 runs – including the country’s first Test hundred, a second-innings knock of 118 against Pakistan in 2018 – and took 276 wickets as well as 181 catches.

Cricket Ireland saluted his contribution in a Twitter post which read: “A LEGEND BOWS OUT. Irish sport’s most-capped international team sportsperson. Take a bow, @KevinOBrien113. A true Irish cricket legend.”

O’Brien, who has already moved into coaching, has signalled his intention to step up that phase of his career.

He said: “I want to continue to grow my own coaching academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future.

“I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future.”

