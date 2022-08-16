Defending champion Laura Muir eases into European Championships 1500m final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defending champion Laura Muir eases into European Championships 1500m final

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 1:55 pm
Laura Muir is going for another medal in Munich (Martin Meissner/AP)
Defending champion Laura Muir eased through to the final of the 1500 metres at the European Championships in Munich.

The Scot is looking to end a successful summer with another gold medal having taken bronze at the World Championships and gold at the Commonwealth Games.

She took control of her semi-final and eased across the line in four minutes 6.41 seconds.

Muir told BBC Sport: “It has been a busy, busy season but I am lucky I have got a big gap to the final.”

British duo Katie Snowden and Ellie Baker joined Muir in the final along with Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, who claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games behind Muir representing Northern Ireland.

A successful morning for British athletes saw Matt Hudson-Smith, who took gold four years ago, move into the 400m final as the fastest qualifier in 44.98secs.

Alex Haydock-Wilson also reached the final as, in the women’s event, did Victoria Ohuruogu, who set another personal best of 50.50secs, while Jazmin Sawyers and Jahisha Thomas are through to the long jump final.

