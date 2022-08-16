Dean Elgar warns South Africa are ‘not here to play soft-natured cricket’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dean Elgar warns South Africa are ‘not here to play soft-natured cricket’

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 3:05 pm
South Africa captain Dean Elgar is not prepared to discuss ‘Bazball’ any more (John Walton/PA Images).
South Africa captain Dean Elgar is not prepared to discuss ‘Bazball’ any more (John Walton/PA Images).

South Africa captain Dean Elgar attempted to end the “mud-slinging” over England’s recent thrilling approach to Test cricket before he backtracked when pondering how ‘Bazball’ would look when it goes wrong.

The three-match series gets under way at Lord’s on Wednesday with further Tests to come at Emirates Old Trafford and Kia Oval.

England will aim to continue their momentum over the next month having won all four home Tests against New Zealand and India earlier this summer thanks to remarkable chases with 378 reeled in at Edgbaston last month.

A bold brand of cricket with a positive approach at the forefront of everything has been quickly implemented by new red-ball captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, which saw the term ‘Bazball’ coined, but Elgar has repeatedly poked fun at the philosophy in recent weeks.

He initially looked to cool tensions on the eve of the first Test before the 35-year-old promised the tourists were not here to play soft-natured cricket.

“With all due respect I am really not going to entertain that (Bazball) anymore. We have chatted about it long and hard. I just want to crack on with the cricket,” Elgar said.

“I think the game deserves that respect and mud-slinging is now a thing of the past for me. We are not going to go back and forth any more around that.

“What they (England) did, the conditions were pretty nice to bat in during those specific Tests.

South Africa Nets Session – Lord’s – Monday August 15th
South Africa are hoping Kagiso Rabada  recovers from an ankle injury to face England in the first Test at Lord’s (John Walton/PA Images).

“They did really unique things around that time, those months ago, chasing the scores they did and it was something where I was also blown away with. It was pretty impressive.

“But I would like to think the bowlers we have, even if the wickets are pretty flat, I think we have covered our bases with regards to our bowling unit and we can bowl them out even if they are chasing.

“I am pretty confident because we have done it in the past. It might be hard work for us but this is what we are here to do. We are not here to play soft-natured cricket, we want it hard and really tough and hopefully the results go our way.”

South Africa will check on Kagiso Rabada before naming their XI with the fast bowler recently absent with an ankle injury.

Rabada sat out last week’s warm-up match with England Lions where the tourists suffered a chastening defeat by an innings and 56 runs in Canterbury after conceding 672 in the first innings but Elgar played down its significance.

He added: “I read absolutely nothing into that warm-up game purely out of what we wanted to achieve as a side.

“Yeah, it was a good exercise and if they come out playing like that in an official Test match and it goes pear shaped, that will not look very good for England.

“I would have liked to have seen what it was like if it was an official four-day game. I think you play a little bit different if you are playing for stats.”

Elgar has won seven Tests out of nine since his appointment as skipper in 2021 and tipped Rabada to be fit to feature at the home of cricket while he reflected on what the Proteas had learned from England’s exploits since the new era started.

“I think Kagi is very close to being fully fit for this Test. He has had a really good few days so it is looking pretty good for us,” the 35-year-old insisted.

“I think there has been a lot of learnings since watching those series unfold and the way they did, I do think we are a smarter side and adaptability is extremely big for me.

“I would like to think from a bowling point of view, our bowlers are big, tall, fast and strong and I think we come in with a lot more resources as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Forest Green’s match against Accrington has been postponed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Forest Green’s league clash with Accrington postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Destiny Udogie (left) has signed for Tottenham (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie but Italian returns to Udinese on loan
Wilfried Zaha netted against Liverpool on Monday night (Peter Byrne/PA)
Zaha enjoys, Joshua prepares and McColgan reflects – Tuesday’s sporting social
Deandra Dottin shone for Manchester Originals (PA)
Deandra Dottin’s an all-round success as Manchester Originals beat Welsh Fire
Ben Stokes insists England will not change their new ultra-aggressive approach in Test cricket (John Walton/PA)
Ben Stokes insists England will adopt front-foot approach in all circumstances
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Steven Allen/PA)
Giggs jury told incidents like Dubai hotel row with girlfriend were ‘regular’
Andy Robertson and Oleksandr Zinchenko will meet again in Poland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Krakow to stage Scotland’s final Nations League game against Ukraine
Celtic’s Greg Taylor (left) won praise for his performance at Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic defender Greg Taylor ‘really touched’ by praise from team-mate Jota
Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has doubts over Josh Tymon and Josh Laurent ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill sweating on fitness of Josh Tymon and Josh Laurent
Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp is out of Wednesday night’s Championship clash with Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Skipper Billy Sharp sidelined as Sheffield United host Sunderland

More from Press and Journal

New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0