Charlie Carter rescues point for Eastleigh from draw with Dagenham

A late goal from Charlie Carter rescued a point for Eastleigh as they drew 1-1 with Dagenham.

The Daggers had led for most of the match through Paul McCallum and the result means they are still searching for their first win of the season.

The Spitfires had some good chances in the early stages of the game when Corey Panter’s shot went wide of the post and Ryan Hill’s effort was well-saved by Elliot Justham.

Dagenham broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Junior Morias found McCallum, who slotted the ball home to take the lead.

The Daggers continued to build pressure with Mo Sagaf and Matt Robinson both coming close with chances of their own.

Eastleigh then found an equaliser in stoppage time when Carter managed to poke home from a corner.