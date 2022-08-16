Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani score as Norwich beat Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani score as Norwich beat Huddersfield

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 9:49 pm
Norwich striker Josh Sargent celebrates putting his side ahead against Huddersfield (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich finally picked up their first Championship win of the season at the fourth attempt as early goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani set up a 2-1 victory over 10-man Huddersfield at Carrow Road.

Sargent headed home with just six minutes on the clock before Sinani, who spent last season on loan with the Terriers, made it 2-0 after 16 minutes.

The visitors, who had Tom Lees sent off early in the second half for a professional foul, made a game of it after that, with substitute Pat Jones pulling one back near the end, prompting one or two anxious moments, but Norwich held on for the three points.

With their top scorer for the past three seasons Teemu Pukki out injured and Kenny McLean playing as a makeshift left-back because of other absences, the Canaries went into the game with an unfamiliar starting line-up – but they soon grabbed the initiative.

It was one of the fresh faces who made the breakthrough, with Pukki’s replacement Sargent heading his side in front after a swift break down the right.

Sorba Thomas thought he had been fouled by Max Aarons in the lead-up to the goal but referee Josh Smith waved play on and the ball was moved to Sinani, who sent over a beautiful cross which Sargent glanced past Lee Nicholls from close range.

Norwich, who had started the night bottom of the table, continued to dominate and deservedly doubled their advantage.

Another slick move, this time through the inside left channel, cut Huddersfield apart, with Marcelino Nunez and Kieran Dowell involved, and when Sargent’s shot was deflected off Josh Ruffels the ball fell kindly for Sinani, who worked himself some space in a crowded area before calmly slotting home.

Huddersfield, beaten 7-0 in their previous visit to Carrow Road in the 2020-21 season, had been blown away in the early stages but gradually got a foothold in the game and Tim Krul was kept busy as Danny Ward, twice, and Jack Rudoni both got decent efforts on target.

The Dutch keeper also did well to palm away a well-struck free-kick from Yuta Nakayama but Norwich continued the look the better side as they went searching for their first league win since their painful relegation from the Premier League.

Any chance the Terriers had of getting anything out of the game took a huge blow three minutes into the second half when Lees received his marching orders.

It was a clear red card, with the defender pulling back Sargent after he had been put clean through by Sinani and although the subsequent free-kick from Nunez came to nothing, the hosts now had a vice-like grip on proceedings.

Norwich looked comfortable and it needed a good save from Nicholls to keep out a powerful header from substitute Jordan Hugill.

The visiting keeper made further excellent stops to thwart Onel Hernandez and Gabriel Sara, two more subs, before the battling visitors pulled one back after 81 minutes.

Jones found himself in space after a quick break and took on the backtracking Grant Hanley before beating Krul with a low drive to the keeper’s left.

