Anthony Scully shines as Lincoln win at Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anthony Scully scored one and made another as Lincoln beat Oxford 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium to pick up their first win of the season.

Skipper Tom Hopper gave the Imps – who had drawn their first three matches of the season – the lead on 21 minutes, converting Scully’s cross for his second goal of the campaign.

Scully then produced some magic footwork to dig the ball out in a tight area and curl a shot into the top right corner during first-half stoppage time.

The U’s brought on new signing Kyle Joseph, on loan from Swansea, on the hour and when Max Sanders manhandled the striker in the box five minutes later, referee Sam Barrott awarded a penalty.

Cameron Brannagan converted it following an injury delay, sending Jordan Wright the wrong way.

Brannagan had blasted wide from distance in an opening half that also saw City defender Lasse Sorensen slicing Billy Bodin’s cross into the grateful hands of his keeper.

Wright made a brilliant close-range save to turn Brannagan’s drive around his post early in the second half.