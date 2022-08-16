Charlton cruise to comfortable victory over 10-man Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made an instant impact on his Charlton debut as they romped to an impressive 5-1 victory over Plymouth at The Valley.

The teenage winger, who is on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, finished from close range after Argyle keeper Michael Cooper could only parry Jayden Stockley’s header after 11 minutes.

Plymouth were fortunate not to be trailing by a bigger margin before James Wilson was sent off for handling Charlie Kirk’s goalbound shot. Stockley stepped up to send Cooper the wrong way from the spot in the 41st minute.

Sean Clare arrowed in a spectacular third goal from the edge of the box just before the first half ended.

Plymouth pulled one back when Morgan Whittaker punished a loose Jack Payne touch to drive in on goal and tuck away a low right-footed finish on 71 minutes.

But Charlie Kirk extinguished any faint hopes of a comeback as he converted an Albie Morgan cross at the back post before substitute Miles Leaburn capped off a miserable evening in the capital for Plymouth.