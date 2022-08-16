Kyran Lofthouse at the double to give Woking victory over Scunthorpe

Woking claimed a second successive Vanarama National League victory by beating Scunthorpe 2-0 at home.
Kyran Lofthouse scored in each half as Scunthorpe suffered a second defeat in three games following their relegation from the English Football League.
Lofthouse converted Padraig Amond’s fourth-minute cross to give Woking the perfect start.
Amond forced a fine save from Iron goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst before Lofthouse doubled the lead after 56 minutes with a fine low strike.
Woking almost extended their advantage when Amond struck the angle between post and crossbar.