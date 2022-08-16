Tom Eastman heads last-gasp winner for Colchester over Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Eastman’s header deep into stoppage time secured Colchester a dramatic 1-0 win over Bradford.

Eastman headed in Noah Chilvers’ inswinging free-kick at the far post to earn the U’s their first league victory of the season, in the seventh minute of time added on.

There was still time for Bradford substitute Andy Cook to hit a post seconds later, as Colchester claimed victory.

Colchester had earlier come agonisingly close to taking a 26th-minute lead when Frank Nouble’s powerful header from Luke Hannant’s high cross rattled the crossbar.

The hosts came close again early in the second half when Alex Newby’s close-range effort was palmed away by goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

But Bradford almost broke the deadlock when Vadaine Oliver’s header flashed just wide.

And with 10 minutes remaining, Sam Hornby made a fine save to push away substitute Kian Harratt’s fierce shot, after a devastating Bradford counter attack.

Bradford felt they should have had a late penalty when substitute Lee Angol tumbled in the box before Eastman headed the winner.