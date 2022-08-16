Mansfield fightback to see off 10-man AFC Wimbledon in seven-goal thiller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield fought back after going 2-0 down to see off 10-men AFC Wimbledon 5-2 in a League Two thriller on Tuesday night.

An all-action first half saw Josh Davison establish a 2-0 lead for Wimbledon inside 16 minutes before Stags fought back and Chris Gunter was sent off for retaliation.

Nathan Young-Coombes fed Davison into the box to fire under Christy Pym from the right after four minutes and – 12 minutes later – Davison buried a diving header with Young-Coombes again the provider from a right-wing cross.

But Rhys Oates sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot 10 minutes before the break after Jack Currie had brought down George Lapslie to start the comeback.

Nine minutes later, Stags were level as Lapslie headed home a fine Jordan Bowery cross from close range.

Dons were down to 10 men after 45 minutes when Gunter was sent off for retaliation, grabbing hold of Stephen Quinn and throwing him to the floor. Quinn had kicked the ball at him and was also booked.

Stags were finally ahead after 56 minutes as Ollie Clarke’s low cross was met by George Maris and found the net via a deflection and after 70 minutes it was 4-2 as Riley Harbottle headed home from close range from a Maris corner.

Three minutes from time, Lapslie crossed low from the right to set up Swan for a far-post tap-in and Stags’ fifth of the night to add the gloss.